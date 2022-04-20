Blustery and wet today; windy and warm this weekend with shower chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a one-day break from thick clouds and strong winds, those elements have returned to our weather picture today with the arrival of a storm system from the western Plains. Once again, as we’ve seen so many times this season already, we’re going to have to deal with cold, raw winds, and unsettled weather across the area. Expect spotty rain showers in the late morning hours with more widespread, heavier rain showers this afternoon. Temperatures will only climb a few degrees through the course of the day reaching the mid and upper 40s later in the day. Southeast winds will occasionally gust to 40 miles per hour, adding an extra chill to the air. Wind chill indices will be in the 30s for most of the day.

We'll have light to moderate across the area this afternoon with gusty winds and wind chills will be in the 30s. (KTTC)

We'll have across the region all afternoon, the heaviest of which will move through the area mid-afternoon until 6 PM. (KTTC)

Temps will hover in the 40s today with wind chills in the 30s. Gusts will reach 35 to 40 miles per hour until early evening. (KTTC)

Showers will taper off quickly in the evening with cloud cover breaking up just before midnight. Winds will also diminish as the storm system quickly moves to the east. Temperatures will fall into the mid-30s overnight with light west winds.

High pressure will move into the region from the northwest on Thursday, bringing plenty of bright, mild sunshine to the area. Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout the day with a slight breeze from the northwest. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 50s which is actually within the range of the seasonal average for this time of the year. It will be the first time in more than a week we’ll experience temperatures that are typical for April!

We'll have gusty winds this afternoon and again Friday and Saturday. (KTTC)

A few showers will develop early Friday as a warm front works its way through the Upper Midwest. We’ll have isolated showers and a few late afternoon thunderstorms during the day and high temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Winds will once again be on the gusty side, reaching 35 miles per hour.

The Storm Prediction Center believes there will be a small risk for severe storms Friday late in the morning and early in the afternoon with hail as the primary concern locally. (KTTC)

We’ll get a taste of May-like warmth on Saturday because we’ll be in the warm sector of a large storm system centered to our northwest. Expect a few breaks of sunshine during the day with isolated showers and a few thunderstorms, especially late in the day. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees which will be more than ten degrees above the seasonal average. A strong south wind will help the warming cause, reaching 40 miles per hour at times.

Cooler, drier air will make its way into the region behind that storm system on Sunday. Expect gusty, cool with enough sunshine to help temperatures reach the mid-50s.

Temps will be more seasonable in the coming days. A gusty south breeze and occasional sunshine Saturday will help temps reach the 60s to low 70s. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will feature a few spotty showers next Wednssya, with otherwise dry weather and some cool sunshine. High temperatures next week will range from the mid-40s to the mid-50s. That’s several degrees cooler than what we typically experience in the final week of April.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.