Windy and rainy conditions are likely ahead

Temperatures will warm into the 50s and 60s by the weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our active weather stretch will continue through the weekend this week. Temperatures are expected to be very up and down over the next two weeks with windy and rainy conditions through the weekend.

Rainfall chances ahead
Rainfall chances ahead(KTTC)

Widespread showers are likely on Wednesday as our next weather-maker approaches the upper Midwest. Showers are expected to move into the region late in the morning and last through 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Dry conditions settle in for Thursday, however, they won’t last too long. Another weather-maker will sweep across the upper Midwest on Friday and Saturday. Some isolated thunderstorms could form due to this system. We’ll keep an eye on thunderstorms chances for Friday and Saturday as we move later into the week.

Windy conditions continue
Windy conditions continue(KTTC)

Along with the rain chances, breezy conditions will stick around in the forecast through Saturday. Winds will gust around 30-40 mph Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday with calmer conditions possible on Thursday and Sunday. Sustained winds will be around 15-25 mph on those three days.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Wednesday will be well below average in the middle 40s with showers likely through the afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts Wednesday will range from 0.25-1.00″ across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Thursday looks to be the best day out of the week with calmer winds and sunny skies. Highs do warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s on Saturday with the chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Unfortunately, colder conditions are expected in the upper Midwest next week and even into May. Don

Temperature outlook
Temperature outlook(KTTC)

Don’t get too used to the warm conditions later this week. Our temperature outlook for April 25th through May 3rd looks to be well below average for the upper Midwest. We’re sitting close to a 50-70% chance of having below-average temperatures through that 7-9 day stretch. Sorry!

Nick

