Rochester City Council votes to allow demolition of former Michaels restaurant building

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester City Council unanimously voted to allow the removal of the former Michaels Restaurant and Lounge.

“Authorizing the execution of a demolition and development agreement,” said Brent Svenby, Planning and Zoning, Community Development.

The former Michael’s restaurant was a Rochester staple for 63 years.

“When I was a kid, and that’s a long time ago. My mom and dad took us to our first real family dinner,” said Jim Anderson. " We had to use knives and forks. We had to put our little sports jackets on. I was about 10.”

Many in the community wish the restaurant would return. KTTC viewers shared their best memories of Michaels on " target="_blank">Facebook.

"I hope a restaurant again. It was so convenient to walk from the clinic for lunch. Prices were right and the food was excellent. The atmosphere was awesome. A classy place. I wish Michaels didn’t have to close."

“I ate at Michael’s a lot! It was a family favorite! Shrimp 🍤 was my fave there! Customer service was 5 star ⭐️ and it was Rochesters only true blue supper club! Greatly missed! Fried ice cream was the best could not beat the 1000 island dressing, garlic toast, or Augratin! They mixed a stiff drink too”

"BRING MICHAELS BACK! You just can’t find atmosphere or food like it anymore! My favorite memories as a child was getting dressed up and having a “fancy” meal there!”

“My uncle and aunt would drive up from Cresco, IA to eat at Michaels. Once our family moved to Rochester, it became part of our family’s holiday tradition to eat dinner there. This was the first place I ever had a Tom & Jerry’s! Such fond memories.”

“I celebrated my last breast cancer radiation treatment day by going to Michael’s after for lunch with a dear relative, a luncheon I won’t ever forget.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.