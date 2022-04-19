Pleasant sunshine today; rain chances are ahead for Wednesday and again this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The harsh, gusty winds we dealt with on Monday are now just a distant memory as now high pressure is in control of our weather, making for a bright and tranquil Tuesday in the area. We’ll have plenty of bright sunshine throughout the afternoon with thin clouds slowly trickling into the region from the west ahead of a storm system that is brewing in the Plains. Expect high temperatures in the mid and upper 40s with just a hint of a southerly breeze.

Clouds will hang around through tonight with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a southeast breeze will pick up a bit late in the night, at times reaching 20 miles per hour.

A few light showers will be possible during the morning hours Wednesday with more widespread rain expected throughout the afternoon. We’ll have gusty south winds at times reaching 35 miles per hour during the day and high temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Expect rainfall totals from a quarter to half one-half inch tomorrow with a few spots registering as much as an inch. The rain chances will taper off quickly just before sunset as the cold front associated with the storm system pushes to our east.

We’ll enjoy abundant sunshine on Thursday with a slight westerly breeze and high temperatures will be in the upper 50s as another area of high pressure glides through the region.

A large storm system will take aim at the region for the early part of the weekend, bringing breezy, unsettled weather to the area. A few showers will develop during the morning hours Friday with scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two in the afternoon. We’ll have a gusty south breeze during the day to help warm temperatures into the upper 50s.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday as well, but activity will be fairly sparse until a cold front triggers more widespread activity in the evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with south winds that will reach 40 miles per hour at times.

We’ll have sunshine and brisk winds on Sunday behind Saturday’s cold front and high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s which is fairly typical for this time of the year.

Temperatures next week will be a bit cool at times, but it looks like high pressure will be dominated the region, bringing drier, sunnier weather to the area. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s throughout the week.

