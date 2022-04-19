Passengers reacts to RST & RPT dropping mask requirement

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Both Rochester Public Transit (RPT) and Rochester International Airport (RST) are dropping their mask mandates. This comes after the TSA announced it’s no longer enforcing its masking requirements on planes, buses and other forms of public transportation

“I think it has been a long time coming.” RPT communications coordinator Nick Lemmer said.

Throughout the entire pandemic, RST and RPT have been working closely with the TSA to follow its guidelines to keep passengers safe.

“We’re grateful during the unusually time to have incredible guidance, good support locally,” RST marketing and communications manager Laurie Archbold said.

In Rochester, for nearly two years, all riders have been required to wear masks on buses, but like many places across the country, RPT is dropping the mask mandate.

“I think there’s a general relief. We’re all cautious. We put safety first, especially for our customers, our passengers, but I think it’s been a tough couple years for folks and were glad to be able to be together again,” Lemmer said.

Travelers by both plane and bus are happy to see the change, because it’s a step toward a bit of normalcy.

“I think it’s probably about that time. As long as people who cough a lot stay home,” RPT passenger Jennifer Nemec said.

“I’m actually very excited about it. It’s very nice to be getting back to normal,” RST passenger Amanda Schjullie said.

“We feel happy for all the people. It’s good to return back to our life,” RST passenger Muhammad Fadum said.

But even though masks are no longer required, some passengers say they may still continue to wear one.

“[I will] probably for most of the time, because I don’t want to get sick,” Nemec said.

“That’s okay. I’m gonna keep mine on for a little bit,” RPT passenger Mike Dabron said.

“I work in the healthcare field, so therefore I probably will still wear the mask on the plane,”Schjullie said.

If you still want to wear a mask, RPT and RST still welcome the use of masks and will still provide disposable masks upon entrance.

