Olmsted County Parks release programs for May, June 2022

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – After a long and cold winter, Olmsted County Parks are ready for the warm season and all the activities it brings with it.

Oxbow Park in Byron and Chester Woods Park in Eyota have both released their May and June programs for 2022.

See below for schedules and descriptions of the programs:

Oxbow Park

Saturday, May 7th at 11am - Spring Flower Hike. Spring offers a short time period for flowers of the forest to collect enough sunlight to bloom before the tree canopy grows and shades these ephemeral flowers. This hike will include identifying and learning the names of the flowers.

Sunday, May 15th at 11am - Feed the Bear. Our resident black bear is awake and very hungry! Join us as we share some natural history facts about black bears. We will tempt her with a wide variety of foods. What will she eat first? Come to this program to find out!

Saturday, May 21st at 2pm – Feed the Raptors. Meet at the raptor exhibit to learn more about some of Minnesota’s most common birds of prey. Not only will you enjoy hearing interesting facts, but you’ll also enjoy watching them eat.

Sunday, May 29th at 1pm – Animal Enrichment. Learn about how Zoo Naturalists enrich the lives of Zollman Zoo’s animals. Make an enrichment toy for the animals and see how the animals play with her enrichment items!

Saturday, June 4th at 9pm – Night Hike. This evening hike is a great opportunity to experience the adaptations of nocturnal animals. Discover how important all the other senses are when you can’t rely on your sense of sight. Meet at the campground restroom building.

Sunday, June 12th at 1:30pm – A Honeybee Flyover. This presentation is an introduction to the fascinating honeybee. We will discuss basic honeybee biology, what’s going on with the decline in honeybees, gifts from the hive and simple things you can do to help protect pollinators.

Saturday, June 18th at 11am - The Size and Scale of the Solar System. Take a tour of the Solar System from Oxbow Park Nature Center The size and scale of our solar system objects will be discussed using a scale model of our solar system and reference points in Oxbow Park.

Sunday, June 26th at 1pm – Pond Study. Turtles and toads aren’t the only critters living in ponds. Join a Naturalist to play in the pond and discover who else lives there. You might be surprised at all the little creatures living in the water! Supplies will be provided. Meet in front of the Nature Center.

Chester Woods Park

Saturday, May 7th- Kids Yoga Trail. Follow the trail through the Natural Playground. Take some time to try the different poses shown on the cards. Repeat the trail three or four times for a great little workout!

Saturday, May 14th at 2:00 pm – Bubble Art. Park staff will have supplies set up for kids to come make their very our artwork using bubbles! This is a quick fun activity just stop by and make mom a personal gift for Mother’s Day!

Saturday, May 21st at 1:00 pm – “Sidewalk Chalk” Art in the Park. Calling artists of all abilities and ages! Meet at Shelter 6 parking lot to show off your talents! Chalk will be available.

Sunday, May 29th at 11:00 am – Annual Dam Hike. Meet at the boat ramp kiosk for the “best dam hike you’ve ever been on!” Volunteers will be leading groups out to the scenic dam overlook, and light snacks will be available at the overlook! The wagon will be available for folks unable to make the walk.

Sunday, June 12th – 2nd Annual Youth Bass Classic. Project MN Youth Outdoors is once again holding this exciting free event for youth ages 3-15. Registration starts at 7:00am with the blast off at 8:00am! All the information can be found on the Project MN Youth Outdoors Facebook page.

Wednesday, June 22 5-8 pm – Rochester fest Family Fun Night. Join Park staff downtown Rochester for this entertaining evening! There will be all sorts of family friendly booths, activities and of course food!

Saturday June 25- Summer Outdoor Scavenger Hunt. Self-guided scavenger hunt sheets will be available at the campground restroom building near the bulletin boards.

