MnDOT to conduct planned burn along Hwy 56 south of Kenyon

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) – Motorists on Hwy 56 south of Kenyon may see smoke Tuesday as the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) crews conduct a prescribed burn.

According to MnDOT, warning signs will alert motorists of potential smoke on Hwy 56 south of Kenyon in Goodhue County of as they approach the burn areas.

Motorists should be attentive and watch for burn crews.

MnDOT says healthy roadside vegetation is necessary for preventing weed infestations, controlling erosion, protecting water quality, and keeping roadways safe. Fire is an important aspect of vegetation management because many types of plants need fire for ideal growth.

Fire is used in combination with mowing, herbicide application, biological control and planting in MnDOT’s Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management program. It promotes tall native grasses and forbs that can trap blowing snow and can reduce drifting across the road. Native prairie vegetation is planted along highway right of way to reduce the amount of mowing needed.

If weather conditions are good, motorists should be alert for more planned burns in southeast Minnesota this season. Planned burn areas include:

  • Interstate 90 near Dresbach
  • Interstate 90 southwest of Eyota
  • Hwy 56 west of LeRoy

For more information on MnDOT’s prescribed fire vegetation management program, visit here.

