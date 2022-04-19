Advertisement

Masks now optional at Rochester International Airport

RST officials say travelers may wear a mask if that makes them feel more comfortable
Airport officials announced April 19, 2022, that masks would be optional inside the airport.
Airport officials announced April 19, 2022, that masks would be optional inside the airport.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You’ll no longer be required to wear a mask the next time you fly out of Rochester International Airport (RST), according to airport officials.

In a Facebook post, airport officials wrote the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) advised they would no longer enforce mask regulations and withdraw security directives that require face masks.

Masks will be optional at RST, according to the post.

Workers at RST were seen taking down signs reminding travelers they must wear their masks inside the airport.

A federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit Monday, and airlines and airports swiftly began repealing their requirements that passengers wear face coverings. The judge’s decision freed airlines, airports and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements, resulting in a mix of responses.

Rochester Public Transit (RPT) announced Tuesday that masks on public transportation conveyances and at public transportation hubs are no longer required.

