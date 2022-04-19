Advertisement

Masks no longer required on Rochester Public Transit

Rochester Public Transit Bus
Rochester Public Transit Bus(KTTC TV)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Transit (RPT) announced Tuesday that masks on public transportation conveyances and at public transportation hubs are no longer required.

According to RPT, the decision was made after a ruling was made by the U.S. District Court in Florida Monday to no longer require mask mandates for planes and other travel.

RPT also received notice Monday, that effective immediately the TSA will not enforce its mask-related security directives. RPT will now follow the official City of Rochester policy which does not require the wearing of masks in city owned facilities, including transit vehicles.

The City of Rochester and Olmsted County announced in March that masks would no longer be required in government buildings or facilities in Olmsted County, including the City of Rochester.

The City and RPT still welcome the use of masks on board buses for whoever wishes to wear them and encourage unvaccinated and immunocompromised individuals to consider still wearing facial coverings.

