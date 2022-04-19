Advertisement

Kaul’s clergy abuse generates 200 reports in 1 year

Attorney General Josh Kaul’s year-long investigation into clergy abuse has generated about 200 reports and one criminal case
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, (D), toured the Bellin Psychiatric Center in Green Bay.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorney General Josh Kaul’s investigation into clergy abuse has generated about 200 reports and one criminal case in the year since it was launched, state Department of Justice officials said Tuesday.

Kaul began the investigation in April 2021, saying he wanted to develop a full picture of clergy sexual abuse over decades. He has encouraged victims to contact the Justice Department and tell their stories.

As of Monday, the agency had received 204 reports accusing more than 150 people of abuse. The investigation has resulted in one criminal case so far against a church camp counselor accused of touching a 10-year-old’s genitals in Waushara County in 2009. That case is still pending.

