Kasson Marine’s legacy to live on through a scholarship, memorial fund

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Community efforts are underway to honor a fallen Kasson Marine, by helping others through a scholarship and memorial fund.

United States Marine Gunnery Sergeant Blaine Halvorson was just 27-years-old when he tragically lost his life in 2021. he was hit by a semi-truck while changing a tire in California. He saved his wife’s life by pushing her out of the way.

“He screamed ‘run’ and then grabbed his wife’s hand, and pushed her out of the way,” Melissa Halvorson, Blaine’s mother, said. “And then, he was hit by the semi. He never regained consciousness, and it was pretty clear he wasn’t going to recover.”

A few days later, Blaine passed away on September 12, 2021, in the hospital with his family and Marines by his side.

“The Marines sang the Marine Corps anthem around his bed,” his mom said.

He was a 2012 graduate of Kasson-Mantorville High School, and from a young age, he knew wanted to be a Marine. As soon as he was old enough, he started working with recruiters. He worked oversees as a Marine security guard and a combat engineer, reaching the rank of Gunnery Sergeant in just nine years.

“They would pick him up at 4:30 in the morning,” his father Jerry Halvorson said. “Then, he’d go to school, the to go to work a night at Hy-Vee, he’d come home, do his homework and then start all over again the next day.”

When Jerry, Melissa, and Blaine’s sister Michaela arrived back in Minnesota, they said they were overwhelmed and humbled by the community’s support.

“Since his passing, at every turn, they’ve been there,” Melissa said. “I am not surprised at their support, and we are incredibly humbled.”

Some close friends and community members approached Melissa and Jerry about creating a scholarship fund for Kasson-Mantorville students and they embraced the idea, as they said this would be something Blaine would’ve wanted. The scholarship will be for students pursuing the military or trade careers.

“He would be extremely proud to know how the community has come together, that other people are going to be helped by him,” Melissa said. He was more about helping people than he ever was about taking.”

Melissa said Blaine told them years ago he had three requests if he passed away, and that was to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, to not die on September 11, and to donate his organs.

He was buried in Arlington in January of this year, and his corneas, kidneys, liver, and heart were all donated.

“The recipient of that heart of that strong Marine, and of such a loving person,” said Melissa. “We are so grateful that there are families that have so many things to celebrate.”

There will also be a memorial fund established with the proceeds going to help different veterans’ organizations.

When asked described Blaine’s personality, Melissa smiled.

“Blaine was funny,” she said. “He always wanted to make people laugh. He was sarcastic and quick-witted; he was just a very good person.”

The next fundraiser for the scholarship will be at the Kasson American Legion on May 21, starting at 8:30 a.m. It will be a 5-K walk and run with games, live music, and food.

For more information on the event, visit the Kasson American Legion Facebook page.

