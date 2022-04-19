Advertisement

Iowa amusement park ride where boy died won’t open this year

Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona, Iowa. The father of an 11-year-old boy who died following an accident on the popular boat ride at the park said that his son and other family members were trapped by the ride's seat belts when the boat carrying them flipped.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The new owners of an Iowa amusement park say a water ride where a boy died last year will not reopen this summer.

Bill Lentz, general manager of Adventureland in Altoona, said the park officials are still discussing whether the Raging River ride will ever reopen.

Eleven-year-old Michael Jaramillo died and his brother and father were injured after their raft capsized, trapping them in the water.

Plentz said the new park owner, Palace Entertainment, has hired the ride’s original maker, Intamin Amusement Rides, to exam what steps would be needed to make the ride safe.

That review could take several months.

