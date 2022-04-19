Advertisement

Indian Cultural Association of MN to hold free COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Indian Cultural Association of Minnesota (ICAM) is holding a free pop-up clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations in Rochester.

The pop-up clinic will be on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 9:00a.m. -12:00p.m. The pop-up clinic will be at 125 LIVE located at 125 Elton Hills Dr. NW.

The sign up form to get a vaccination can be found here.

Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.

For Pfizer, 1st and 2nd dose recipients must be 5 years old and up, and Pfizer booster dose recipients must be 12 years old and up.

For Moderna, recipients must be 18 years old and up, and for the second Moderna booster dose recipients must be 50 years old and up.

A $25 incentive will be given to the first 100 people to register for the 1st and 2nd doses and boosters.

For more information, visit here.

