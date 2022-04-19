Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Law enforcement responds to incident at Rochester Kwik Trip

Police were also seen in neighborhood nearby
Kwik Trip store on Valley High Road Northwest in Rochester
Kwik Trip store on Valley High Road Northwest in Rochester
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Multiple law enforcement vehicles were on the scene of an incident at a Kwik Trip in Northwest Rochester.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the store on Valley High Road Northwest.

The Rochester Police Department and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office were at the gas station.

They were also spotted down the street and in a neighborhood west of the Kwik Trip.

It’s unclear what exactly happened and why law enforcement agencies were there.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC for the latest information.

