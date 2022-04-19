DEVELOPING: Law enforcement responds to incident at Rochester Kwik Trip

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Multiple law enforcement vehicles were on the scene of an incident at a Kwik Trip in Northwest Rochester.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the store on Valley High Road Northwest.

The Rochester Police Department and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office were at the gas station.

They were also spotted down the street and in a neighborhood west of the Kwik Trip.

It’s unclear what exactly happened and why law enforcement agencies were there.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC for the latest information.

