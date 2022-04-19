Cool sunshine today; breezier, warmer, more unsettled days are expected this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – For the first time in a long time, we’re getting a chance to enjoy abundant sunshine across the region. This is thanks to a strong area of high pressure that has moved into northern Minnesota and is providing the entire Upper Mississippi Valley with sunshine and light winds. That sunshine will dominate the morning hours before clouds begin to drift in from the west ahead of a storm system that is crossing the northern Rockies. High temperatures today will be in the mid and upper 40s with light winds that will turn to the south later in the day.

We'll have sunshine and light winds today and highs in the 40s. (KTTC)

We'll have sunshine with light winds today. High temps will be in the 40s. (KTTC)

Temperatures will climb to the 40s today with lows in the upper 30s tonight. (KTTC)

Clouds will hang around through tonight with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a southeast breeze will pick up a bit late in the night, at times reaching 20 miles per hour.

The rainfall forecast for Wednesday shows the best chance for rain will be in the early afternoon. (KTTC)

A few light showers will be possible during the morning hours Wednesday with more widespread rain expected throughout the afternoon. We’ll have gusty south winds at times reaching 35 miles per hour during the day and high temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Expect rainfall totals from a quarter to half one-half inch tomorrow with a few spots registering as much as an inch. The rain chances will taper off quickly just before sunset as the cold front associated with the storm system pushes to our east.

Rainfall totals Wednesday will reach half an inch in some spots. (KTTC)

We’ll enjoy abundant sunshine on Thursday with a slight westerly breeze and high temperatures will be in the upper 50s as another area of high pressure glides through the region.

We'll have a chance of rain Wednesday with another storm system bringing chances for Friday and Saturday. (KTTC)

A large storm system will take aim at the region for the early part of the weekend, bringing breezy, unsettled weather to the area. A few showers will develop during the morning hours Friday with scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two in the afternoon. We’ll have a gusty south breeze during the day to help warm temperatures into the upper 50s.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday as well, but activity will be fairly sparse until a cold front triggers more widespread activity in the evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with south winds that will reach 40 miles per hour at times.

We'll have rain chances Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s through the weekend. (KTTC)

We’ll have sunshine and brisk winds on Sunday behind Saturday’s cold front and high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s which is fairly typical for this time of the year.

Temperatures next week will be a bit cool at times, but it looks like high pressure will be dominated the region, bringing drier, sunnier weather to the area. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s throughout the week.

Expect a slow warming trend this week with rain chances in the midweek and again for the early part of the weekend. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.