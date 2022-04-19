Advertisement

Carlos O’Kelly’s in Rochester is closing

By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After reaching out to the popular inspired Mexican restaurant, it is confirmed that the Carlos O’Kelly’s in town is closing for good.

The last day the restaurant will be open is Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Restaurant management says there is not one specific reason it is closing but that there are multiple factors leading to the closure.

There are no plans for the building known to the public as of now.

The Rochester location is the only Carlos O’Kelly’s in Minnesota. According to its website, there are 14 other locations in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Virginia.

