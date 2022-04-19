Advertisement

Athlete of the Week - Spencer Anderson, Kasson-Mantorville Baseball

By Julian Mitchell
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – It was a surprise outing for Spencer Anderson.

“Obviously I was a little nervous. I wasn’t expecting to start the game. So it was kind of interesting,” Spencer Anderson said.

The Kasson-Mantorville sophomore pitcher got the starting nod last Wednesday in his first varsity game.

“He’s been working all winter and he’s made huge strides since last year so we thought we’d give him a shot, see how it goes for him and he did a great job,” Matt Franke, Kasson-Mantorville Head Coach said.

It was a great job and then some as Anderson threw a no-hitter going five innings with five strikeouts.

“First five pitches I got out of the first inning so that was a great start and my team was really hitting well and they got up by a lead. I just kind of let it roll, I wasn’t really thinking about it just go in there do my job,” Anderson said.

“A couple guys in the dugout said wow he’s got a no-hitter and we were looking at them like you don’t talk about that stuff when a guys doing it. Looking at him you wouldn’t tell if he was throwing a no-hitter or if he was down ten runs. He stays pretty focused and he works hard, he’s just kind of a bulldog out there,” Franke said.

With a 2-seam fastball and a changeup, Anderson had it working. Just a payoff to all the work he’s put in.

“Everyday you don’t need to worry about what he’s doing, he’s going to do what you ask. He’s really a kid that you love to coach because he’s going to do what you ask and then some.”

With his work ethic and talent, the Komets are hoping this is just the beginning for him.

“He’s got the drive definitely so he can really just keep pushing the limits. I think the sky’s the limit for him if he keeps putting his mind to it and working hard,” Franke said.

As for Anderson, he’ll just be keeping it simple.

“I’m just going to go in there and keep throwing strikes do what’s best for my team and hopefully I get the same kind of backup I did that night,” Anderson said.

