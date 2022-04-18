Strong, cold winds today; warmer temps and several rain chances this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cold, wintry weather is again taking over the area as a clipper-type storm system movers through the Upper Mississippi Valley to start the week. Exoect cloudy skies with strong, gusty, raw winds throughout the day. A few light snow showers with be possible off and on during the day, especially from Rochester to the northeast as that storm system grazes the area, moving toward the Great Lakes. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with west to northwest winds occasionally reaching 35 miles per hour and wind chill values will only be in the teens and 20s.

We'll have gray skies and gusty winds today with a few light snow showers and wind chill values in the teens and 20s. (KTTC)

Strong winds will reach 50 miles per hour at times along and west of I-35 today. (KTTC)

Northwest winds will reach 35 to 40 miles per hour at times this afternoon and evening. (KTTC)

This is an all too familiar scenario for us given the cold, windy weather we’ve been dealing with for most of the month, but the good news is this is going to be by far the coldest, windiest day of the week.

We'll have snow showers this afternoon with better chances of more widespread rain Wednesday and again early in the weekend. No severe weather appears likely right now. (KTTC)

Clouds will clear off during the evening hours while those harsh northwest wind will slowly subside, making for a clear and calm overnight period. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid-20s with wind chill levels in the teens.

High pressure will bring sunshine and a light south breeze for our Tuesday and high temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Clouds will thicken in the afternoon as a storm system approaches from the west.

Temps will warm a little more each day through the course of this week and over the weekend. (KTTC)

There will be a chance for some light rain showers across the area throughout the day Wednesday while gusty south winds work to warm temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

After a sunny and mild Thursday that will feature high temperatures in the upper 50s, a larger storm system will move into the region for the early part of the weekend. Showers will develop in the areas from late Friday morning through the afternoon hours. A gusty southeast wind will help temperatures warm to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Showers and a stray thunderstorm will be possible during the day Saturday while a gusty south breeze will help temperatures warm into the mid and upper 60s. A few isolated showers will be possible Sunday with breaks of sunshine during the day and high temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

