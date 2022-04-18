Several rain chances this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – More April showers and even thunderstorms will be in the forecast throughout this week. We’re tracking two different weather-makers that will impact the area Wednesday and again on Friday.

Widespread showers and a couple of rumbles of thunder will be possible through the late morning and afternoon on Wednesday. Showers and storms should wrap up by 5-6 p.m. Wednesday evening. The next weather-maker will roll in on Friday. High temperatures Friday will warm into the upper 50s and middle 60s, we’ll have to keep a close eye on the severe potential for Friday. We’ll know more as we get later in the week. Showes will continue into early Saturday morning with dry weather settling in for Sunday.

Rainfall amounts through Thursday will range from a quarter to an inch across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. More accumulating rainfall will be likely from Friday into Saturday.

Highs jump to seasonal averages by Thursday and Friday this week. Temperatures warm into the 60s on Saturday with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Unfortunately, another cool-down will take place after Sunday. Highs fall into the 40s by next Monday.

