Advertisement

Several rain chances this week

Thunderstorms could be possible by Friday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – More April showers and even thunderstorms will be in the forecast throughout this week. We’re tracking two different weather-makers that will impact the area Wednesday and again on Friday.

Precip chances this week
Precip chances this week(KTTC)

Widespread showers and a couple of rumbles of thunder will be possible through the late morning and afternoon on Wednesday. Showers and storms should wrap up by 5-6 p.m. Wednesday evening. The next weather-maker will roll in on Friday. High temperatures Friday will warm into the upper 50s and middle 60s, we’ll have to keep a close eye on the severe potential for Friday. We’ll know more as we get later in the week. Showes will continue into early Saturday morning with dry weather settling in for Sunday.

Rainfall amounts
Rainfall amounts(KTTC)

Rainfall amounts through Thursday will range from a quarter to an inch across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. More accumulating rainfall will be likely from Friday into Saturday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Highs jump to seasonal averages by Thursday and Friday this week. Temperatures warm into the 60s on Saturday with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Unfortunately, another cool-down will take place after Sunday. Highs fall into the 40s by next Monday.

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Down by Riverside concerts
Rochester Civic Music announces acts for “Down by the Riverside” concert series
CROOKED PINT ALE HOUSE WEB PAG
After two year hiatus, Crooked Pint Ale House returns to Rochester
fire
Overnight fire at Peace United Church in NE Rochester
Taopi tornado damage
Couple recovering after being trapped under basement wall during tornado
Thumb print and magnifying glass.
Rochester police push for new leads in two cold cases

Latest News

The full weather forecast from KTTc Meteorologist Ted Schmidt on KTTC News at Noon.
Strong, cold winds today; warmer temps and several rain chances this week
The full weather forecast from KTTc Meteorologist Ted Schmidt on KTTC News at Noon.
Ted's Monday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from KTTC News Today at 6:00.
Windy and cold today; temps will gradually warm throughout the week
The full weather forecast from KTTC News Today at 6:00.
KTTC News Today 6:00am - VOD - clipped version