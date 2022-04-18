Rochester Civic Music announces acts for “Down by the Riverside” concert series

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Civic Music has announced its 2022 lineup for its “Down by the Riverside” free concert series.

It’s the 30th year for the event, which, in the past has featured acts like Blue Oyster Cult, Eric Church, Creedance Clearwater Revival, and the Marshall Tucker Band.

This year, concert goers can expect to hear from country acts, to R&B, to rock ‘n roll.

The lineup is below-

July 10- Rap artist Nur-D

July 17- Country artist Brittney Spencer

July 24- R&B artist Mavis Staples

July 31- Pop rock artist John Waite

Aug. 7- R&B artist En Vogue

Aug. 14- Classic rock artist Jason Bonham with Jason Bonhan’s Led Zeppelin Evening

New this year will be food trucks and food tents. Organizers said it’s something the public has asked for.

“This is going to be the first year that we have food trucks, and food tents, Rochester Civic Music Director Avital Rabinowitz said. “We know that was something the community has been interested in for quite a while now. And so we’re really excited to work with folks at Mayo Civic Center to make it happen this year.”

Patrons can also bring in lawn chairs, blankets and coolers.

