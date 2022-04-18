Advertisement

Rochester Civic Music announces acts for “Down by the Riverside” concert series

Down by Riverside concerts
Down by Riverside concerts(KTTC)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Civic Music has announced its 2022 lineup for its “Down by the Riverside” free concert series.

It’s the 30th year for the event, which, in the past has featured acts like Blue Oyster Cult, Eric Church, Creedance Clearwater Revival, and the Marshall Tucker Band.

This year, concert goers can expect to hear from country acts, to R&B, to rock ‘n roll.

The lineup is below-

July 10- Rap artist Nur-D

July 17- Country artist Brittney Spencer

July 24- R&B artist Mavis Staples

July 31- Pop rock artist John Waite

Aug. 7- R&B artist En Vogue

Aug. 14- Classic rock artist Jason Bonham with Jason Bonhan’s Led Zeppelin Evening

New this year will be food trucks and food tents. Organizers said it’s something the public has asked for.

“This is going to be the first year that we have food trucks, and food tents, Rochester Civic Music Director Avital Rabinowitz said. “We know that was something the community has been interested in for quite a while now. And so we’re really excited to work with folks at Mayo Civic Center to make it happen this year.”

Patrons can also bring in lawn chairs, blankets and coolers.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taopi tornado damage
Couple recovering after being trapped under basement wall during tornado
Thumb print and magnifying glass.
Rochester police push for new leads in two cold cases
The FDA is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of consumers complained of illness...
FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness
CROOKED PINT ALE HOUSE WEB PAG
After two year hiatus, Crooked Pint Ale House returns to Rochester
Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
Boy, 10, shot dead while in Minneapolis apartment with minor

Latest News

The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
CROOKED PINT ALE HOUSE WEB PAG
After two year hiatus, Crooked Pint Ale House returns to Rochester
Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine,...
Mariupol teeters as Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand
Thumb print and magnifying glass.
Rochester police push for new leads in two cold cases