Overnight fire at Peace United Church in NE Rochester

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An overnight fire at Peace United Church in northeast Rochester left the building with significant smoke damage.

According to Rochester Fire Department (RFD), engine 2 and truck 42 were dispatched to a commercial fire alarm at the church around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning. Officials did an exterior walk around and discovered the smell of smoke. Additional units were then called to ensure resources were on the scene in the event of a commercial building fire.

Upon entry to the building, officials found a large amount of thick black smoke. The church has many large areas for gathering and an attached preschool, which made it harder for officials to find the source of the fire.

RFD says after a brief search, it found the fire in the downstairs level between the school and the sanctuary area. A portable water extinguisher was used to put out the main fire. It was also discovered that the sprinkler system had activated and helped control the fire.

Crews worked to ventilate the smoke, but it was difficult due to the size of the building and the layout.

There is fire damage in the area where the fire started along with significant smoke damage in the areas adjacent of the fire area.

RPD says nearly all parts of the church has some smoke exposure and much of it will need remediation. A cost estimate of the damage is not yet available.

There were no civilians in the building at the time of the incident and no injuries to the responding firefighters.

RPD says that if the building was not protected by an alarm system, it is likely there would have been significant fire damage.

