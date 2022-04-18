Munson loan swells fundraising for open congressional seat

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- State Rep. Jeremy Munson leads all candidates in fundraising for the special Republican primary for the open congressional seat of the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

That includes Hagedorn’s widow Jennifer Carnahan.

Federal Elections Commission disclosures show that Munson had raised over $300,000 including a $200,000 loan from himself, and had over $297,000 left as of March 31 for the May 24 special primary.

All candidates have scrambled to get organized since Hagedorn died of kidney cancer in February.

The primary winners will run in a special general election Aug. 9 to fill out the rest of Hagedorn’s term.

