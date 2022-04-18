Advertisement

Munson loan swells fundraising for open congressional seat

Jeremy Munson
Jeremy Munson
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- State Rep. Jeremy Munson leads all candidates in fundraising for the special Republican primary for the open congressional seat of the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

That includes Hagedorn’s widow Jennifer Carnahan.

Federal Elections Commission disclosures show that Munson had raised over $300,000 including a $200,000 loan from himself, and had over $297,000 left as of March 31 for the May 24 special primary.

All candidates have scrambled to get organized since Hagedorn died of kidney cancer in February.

The primary winners will run in a special general election Aug. 9 to fill out the rest of Hagedorn’s term.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Down by Riverside concerts
Rochester Civic Music announces acts for “Down by the Riverside” concert series
CROOKED PINT ALE HOUSE WEB PAG
After two year hiatus, Crooked Pint Ale House returns to Rochester
fire
Overnight fire at Peace United Church in NE Rochester
Taopi tornado damage
Couple recovering after being trapped under basement wall during tornado
Thumb print and magnifying glass.
Rochester police push for new leads in two cold cases

Latest News

A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Medical bills can be overwhelming. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner to help.  ...
Diagnosed with Debt: Finding a Medical Advocate
Icy water
Researchers to study Minnesotans who swim in icy waters
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills