Mason City Public Library awarded $5,000 from American Rescue Plan Act grant program

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Mason City Public Library was awarded $5,000 in a grant from the State Library of Iowa’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant program.

According to Mason City Public Library, the grant will go towards purchasing e-books and e-audio books for the library to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ARPA is a federal program that was approved by congress and signed by President Biden in March 2021.

Library Director Mary Markwalter said that “the additional e-books and e-audio books will help the library build the digital collections. Digital collections are a very important part of the library collections and demand for digital resources has greatly increased due to the pandemic.”

The State Library of Iowa awarded libraries up to $5,000 from a portion of its funding from the ARPA funds. The library says that the grant funds may be used for materials or technology to support digital inclusion efforts to enable libraries to reach residents, especially in support of education, health, and workforce development needs; or to respond to the pandemic and implement public health protocols.

“We are excited to offer these ARPA grants to public libraries and anticipate the positive outcomes that will result, especially because we believe the ones who will benefit most are library patrons.” said Michael Scott, State Librarian of Iowa.

More information can be found on the Mason City Public Library website here.

