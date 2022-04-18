After two year hiatus, Crooked Pint Ale House returns to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Crooked Pint Ale House is set to reopen in Rochester this week.

The restaurant first opened in Rochester in 2015, but shutdown when COVID first hit in March 2020. Crooked Pint will return to the Med City in a new location, at 1625 South Broadway Avenue. It’s connected to the Ramada by Wyndham and just off of the intersection of 16th Street and Broadway.

Later this summer, Green Mill On The Go will join Crooked Pint’s space, offering pizza and wings for takeout and delivery.

“We are excited, that soon, we will once again be serving the best Juicy Lucys along with a plethora of craft beers to all our fans in Rochester,” said Hightop Hospitality CEO Paul Dzubnar in a statement to KTTC. “And, we are equally pleased that later this summer Green Mill On The Go will open as a part of this space and we’ll be offering award-winning Green Mill pizza and wings for takeout and delivery.”

Guests can dine at the Crooked Pint starting Tuesday, April 19.

The restaurant features nearly 60 choices for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. It’s known for its award winning Juicy Lucy’s and true to its name, it offers 30 different beers on tap.

“This will be a great destination for the community and for anyone travelling to Rochester for sporting events and social gatherings,” Dzubnar added. “We can’t wait to be part of the community again with these two great brands.”

