Sunday school hosts bake sale to raise money for Ukraine

By Darian Leddy
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LeRoy, Minn. (KTTC) – A LeRoy church is giving back to Ukrainian refugees through a bake sale.

The fifth and sixth grade classes at LeRoy Lutheran is hosting a bake sale to raise money for the Lutheran World Relief fund. The relief fund was created after World War II, and right now, it’s focusing on helping refugees from Ukraine.

Saturday, the class baked sugar cookies and scores. The class could also make their treats at home and bring them in for the sale.

The class teacher says giving back to those in Ukraine and Eastern Europe is important to her class, because it’s part of being a good neighbor, no matter how far apart you may be.

“The things that we do are for other people. When we see our neighbor needing help, then we go and help, and that’s what we’re here for. That’s the point, so we can’t help our neighbors in Ukraine directly, but we can help our neighbors who are helping them,” Jennifer Gumbel said.

The bake sale will start Sunday at Easter Breakfast at LeRoy Lutheran. The class will also be accepting free will donations.

