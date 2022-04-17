Seasonal temperatures return this week, along with several rain chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Isolated rain and snow showers are expected to linger across southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa into the overnight hours. Snow accumulation will remain limited to grassy and elevated surfaces, with some locations seeing up to a dusting. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s with widespread cloud cover and blustery west winds at 10-20 mph.

Wind speeds the next 24 hours (KTTC)

Cool and very windy conditions are ahead for the start of the new week on Monday with overcast skies and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Strong northwest winds are expected throughout the day at 20-25 mph with gusts near 35 mph at times.

Sunshine returns to the Upper Midwest on Tuesday, with slightly warmer temperatures in the mid-40s. The slow warming trend continues into Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. Wednesday will also bring our next chance for rain to the region. Widespread rain showers are expected throughout the day.

Upcoming precipitation chances (KTTC)

Seasonal temperatures in the 50s return Thursday and look to last through the weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s with abundant sunshine.

Another round of scattered showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms move in for Friday and Saturday with temperatures ranging from the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Sarah's 7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

