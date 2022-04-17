Rochester police push for new leads in two cold cases

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester police are bringing attention to two unsolved homicides, hoping to draw in new leads. Both murders happened in April, just 13 years apart.

Robert Volgmann was last seen alive Easter Sunday, April 12 2020. Volgmann’s landlord found his body a few days later on April 16. According to police, he was assaulted and killed in his NW Rochester apartment.

Volgmann’s friends and family called him “Bobby.” They say he was a jack of all trades, and could fix about anything. Volgmann loved to travel, and dreamed of moving to Hawaii someday.

Police encourage anyone with information to reach out to Investigator Chris Weber at (507) 328-2897 or @rocholmstedCrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

15 years ago, 27-year-old April Sorensen was found dead on the bedroom floor of her NW Rochester home. First responders were originally called to Sorsensen’s home because of a fire. She was strangled and stabbed to death. Investigators believe the suspect started the fire to cover up evidence.

Police say Sorensen had no enemies and was well liked. She was an aspiring dental hygienist, wife and runner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Eric Boynton at(507) 328-2729 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. www.rochesterolmstedcrimestoppers.org.

