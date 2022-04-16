Rochester Church hosts Good Friday procession through downtown

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – “On this Good Friday, we have this tradition of following the cross,” said Father Jerry Mahon, of the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. “So in following really means to be a student and we walk through the city because Christ changed the world.”

The event started at the Olmsted County Government Center, and then Mahon carrying a large cross, led a crowd through downtown.

“You know walking through this city, for example, there’s a lot of suffering, Mayo medical community. We think of Ukraine the enormous suffering that’s happening In Ukraine, and so the cross of Jesus and his suffering. He changes the meaning of suffering,” Mahon said.

The group ended the procession at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, where they had an outside worship service.

At least 30 people attended.

“So every year we commemorate these days for our redemption and salvation of the world,” Mahon said

