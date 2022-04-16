Rain and snow showers expected Easter Sunday; Warmer days ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A quiet night is ahead for the region with high pressure in control of the region. Clear skies are expected with cool temperatures in the mid-20s. Winds will be light out of the east at 3-8 mph.

A low-pressure system approaches our area Sunday, bringing our next batch of some wintry weather for Easter. Isolated rain and snow showers are expected throughout the afternoon and evening before wrapping up around midnight. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal in the low 40s with light south winds at 5-15 mph.

Upcoming precipitation chances (KTTC)

A few additional rain and snow showers are possible Monday with mainly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s. Strong winds are expected throughout the day, around 15-20 mph out of the northwest.

Rather pleasant conditions return Tuesday, as high pressure takes control of the Upper Midwest for a short time. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-40s with light winds and partly sunny skies.

Our weather pattern becomes more active for the mid and late week, starting Wednesday with widespread rain showers. Highs will be in the low 50s with breezy winds.

Temperatures finally become more seasonal by the late week as afternoon highs reach the mid-50s on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain chances return for Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Sarah's 7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

