Jewish community prepares for Passover

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Passover begins at sundown Friday and the Jewish community is busy preparing for the week long holiday.

Chabad of Southern Minnesota wants to make sure that everyone in the Jewish community around our area has Matzah for Passover.

Matzah is unleavened bread, made of just water and flour that isn’t allowed to rise, and is a key component to Passover.

Rabbi Greene with a piece of matzah (KTTC)

Over the past week, the congregation distributed hundred of handmade, artisanal matzah to anyone who needed it.

It’s eaten during Seder, which is a Passover dinner.

This years distribution was extra important because there has actually been a shortage of Matzah in the Rochester community.

For many years, Chabad has also offered Seder-to-go which have allowed those in the Jewish community who are homebound or in the hospital to have a Passover dinner.

“In the Jewish culture and in the Jewish faith, the Seder is one of the main points in our entire religion because it is a time where families gather together to discuss their heritage and their history and to break this matzah bread,” Chabad of Southern Minnesota Executive Vice President Rabbi Shloime Greene said. “It’s a beautiful way to connect ourselves and our children to our history.”

Example of Seder-to-go kit (KTTC)

Rabbi Greene says a very large quantity of the world’s matzah supply comes from Ukraine.

Passover ends Saturday, April 23rd at nightfall.

