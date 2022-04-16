Advertisement

ELECTION 2022-MINNESOTA Walz has $4.1M in campaign cash; Jensen and Gazelka lead GOP

A look at the status of Minnesota's governors race from a financial perspective.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Campaign finance reports show Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has $4.1 million in the bank for his reelection campaign.

Meanwhile, Dr. Scott Jensen and Sen. Paul Gazelka are the money leaders among candidates seeking the Republican endorsement for governor.

The reports show Jensen - a former state senator who’s running as a COVID-19 skeptic - ended the first quarter with over $774,000 in cash on hand.

Gazelka is a former Senate majority leader running on a law-and-order platform.

He finished the reporting period with over $406,000 in the bank.

Minnesota Republicans hold their state convention next month to endorse candidates for governor and other statewide offices.

