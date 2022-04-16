Advertisement

Boy, 10, shot dead while in Minneapolis apartment with minor

Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal charges.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) --Police say a 10-year-old boy was fatally shot while he and another juvenile family member were alone in a downtown Minneapolis apartment.

The shooting happened late Friday.

Police say they were called to the apartment to find the 10-year-old boy with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The child died at a hospital.

Police have not released the age of the other juvenile who was with the boy at the time.

Police say they are still trying to figure out what happened.

The boy’s parents are cooperating with police.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walz in Roch
Governor Walz unveils plans for surplus money in Rochester
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One dead in Mower County crash
Oxbow & Zollman Zoo wolf passes away
Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo mourning loss of wolf
FILE - A man died at the Waseca Municipal Airport Thursday morning in what authorities are...
Man dies in reported accident at Waseca Municipal Airport
Long time football coaches reflect on legendary sportscaster Pat Lund's influence on young...
WATCH: “Remembering Pat”

Latest News

A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities
A look at the status of Minnesota's governors race from a financial perspective.
ELECTION 2022-MINNESOTA Walz has $4.1M in campaign cash; Jensen and Gazelka lead GOP
Giant pandas Mei Xiang, left and her cub Xiao Qi Ji eat a fruitsicle cake in celebration of the...
Pandas devour ice cake to celebrate 50 years at National Zoo
Bird flu is affecting bald eagles in Georgia. Officials say three have recently been found dead.
Bald eagles infected with bird flu, at least 3 dead, officials say