WATCH: “Remembering Pat”
KTTC honored the life and legacy of former sports director Pat Lund
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Pat Lund covered sports across southeastern Minnesota and northeast Iowa for 30 years while at KTTC.
On Friday, April 8, 2022, Pat died after a long battle with an illness.
Thursday, the station honored his life and legacy with a half hour special featuring many of the people who Pat knew best.
