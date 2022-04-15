Advertisement

WATCH: “Remembering Pat”

KTTC honored the life and legacy of former sports director Pat Lund
Long time football coaches reflect on legendary sportscaster Pat Lund's influence on young...
Long time football coaches reflect on legendary sportscaster Pat Lund's influence on young athletes.(FREE TO USE)
By Michael Oder
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Pat Lund covered sports across southeastern Minnesota and northeast Iowa for 30 years while at KTTC.

On Friday, April 8, 2022, Pat died after a long battle with an illness.

Thursday, the station honored his life and legacy with a half hour special featuring many of the people who Pat knew best.

