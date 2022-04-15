WATCH: “Remembering Pat”

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Pat Lund covered sports across southeastern Minnesota and northeast Iowa for 30 years while at KTTC.

On Friday, April 8, 2022, Pat died after a long battle with an illness.

Thursday, the station honored his life and legacy with a half hour special featuring many of the people who Pat knew best.

