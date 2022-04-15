United Way of Freeborn County to distribute emergency food, shelter program funds

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Freeborn County has been chosen to receive $27,624 in federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the area.

According to United Way of Freeborn County, the award includes $6,547 for Phase 39 and an appropriation of $21,077 under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The selection was made through the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (DHS/FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP). Based on 12-month unemployment rates, EFSP provides relief to individuals and families who are experiencing hunger, homelessness, and economic crisis.

United Way of Freeborn County brings together a board of representatives from organizations that are concerned with the hungry and homeless. The board is responsible to determine allocations.

Funds are distributed to human service agencies to supplement food services, shelter, utility assistance, and related supplies, including diapers, feminine hygiene products, cleaning solutions, and repackaging supplies.

Local organizations chosen to receive funds must meet the following criteria:

Be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government. Be eligible to receive federal funds Have an accounting system Practice nondiscrimination Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs If they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Agencies interested in receiving a portion of the funding should complete and submit an application found here, before Monday, April 25 at 12:00 p.m.

