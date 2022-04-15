Advertisement

State officials looking to launch prison tattoo program

State corrections officials are looking to launch a prison tattoo program in hopes of curbing bloodborne diseases as inmates ink themselves with homemade tools.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State corrections officials are looking to launch a prison tattoo program in hopes of curbing bloodborne diseases as inmates ink themselves with homemade tools.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Tuesday that the Corrections Department is searching for an experienced tattoo artist to oversee tattoo studios in state prisons. The aim is to slow the spread of diseases like hepatitis C that can spread when inmates try to tattoo themselves or each other with unsterilized tools like electric motors and ballpoint pens and share contaminated needles.

Corrections spokesman Nick Kimball said as of January anywhere from 1,200 to 3,500 of the prison system’s 7,511 inmates were infected with hepatitis C.

The prison system treats about 80 to 100 inmates for the disease each at a cost ranging from $20,000 to $75,000 per inmate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One dead in Mower County crash
Norma's home after tornado
94-year-old Taopi woman survives tornado; childhood home destroyed
Walz in Roch
Governor Walz unveils plans for surplus money in Rochester
Long time football coaches reflect on legendary sportscaster Pat Lund's influence on young...
WATCH: “Remembering Pat”
Taopi damage
PHOTO GALLERY: Taopi devastated by overnight storms

Latest News

Example of Seder-to-go kit
Jewish community prepares for Passover
State officials looking to launch prison tattoo program
Taopi town sign
Power restored & cleanup continues in Taopi
Power restored in Taopi, Darian Leddy Reports