Rochester Public Library’s “Borrow a Bike” program returns

(KTTC)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Library’s “Borrow a Bike” program starts Friday.

The program has been around for a few years, and had to adjust due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year, operations will be normal.

The library has about two dozen bikes available for library patrons to check out for up to a week or for 24 hours. There are also two E-bikes that will be available.

In order to check out a bike, a patron needs to have a library card and be willing to sign a waiver. The 24-hour bikes are available on a “first come, first serve” basis and there is also the option to put a hold on a bike.

Library staff said the bikes are popular with people who don’t have regular access to transportation, visitors and people who just want to try out a bike before buying one.

“We’ve got these beautiful trails in our community,” RPL’s Head of Reader Services Kim Edson said. “We’ve been working really hard to build better bike infrastructure to make bike transportation easier, and they’re incredibly valued by the people who check them out.”

The library has some helmets in stock for people to use. They also come with locks that riders can use. In downtown Rochester, the law mandates that bike riders need to ride in bike lanes or on the trails, not on sidewalks.

If the bikes are not returned in time, users could face a fine. The library has partnered with local bicycle organizations that will help if the bikes need repairs.

Those interested can the library to ask about bike availability as the number of bikes outside doesn’t necessarily indicate how many are available, as there may be more than what’s out on the bike racks, or some may be already spoken for.

To learn more, visit the Rochester Public Library website.

