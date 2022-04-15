Rochester International Film Festival returns in 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester International Film Festival (RIFF) is back after a two year hiatus from in-person screenings.

The festival will be returning to Rochester for a two-weekend festival. The festival weekends will be May 6-8 and May 13-15 at its new venue, The Gray Duck Theatre and Coffeehouse.

According to RIFF, the festival will feature a total of 16 narrative and documentary films from around the world.

On May 6, the opening film will be a 7 p.m. screening of Beautiful Minds, directed by Bernard Campan and Alexandre Jollien.

The festival will close on Sunday, May 15 with a 7 p.m. screening of Hit the Road, directed by Panah Panahi.

This is the first year that the RIFF screenings will be at The Gray Duck Theatre and Coffeehouse, which is located at 619 6th Ave. NW in Rochester, Minnesota.

A full list of the film schedules and events can be found here.

Tickets will be available at The Gray Duck box office or website soon.

