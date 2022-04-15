Advertisement

Rochester International Film Festival returns in 2022

Theatre curtains
Theatre curtains(Pixabay)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester International Film Festival (RIFF) is back after a two year hiatus from in-person screenings.

The festival will be returning to Rochester for a two-weekend festival. The festival weekends will be May 6-8 and May 13-15 at its new venue, The Gray Duck Theatre and Coffeehouse.

According to RIFF, the festival will feature a total of 16 narrative and documentary films from around the world.

On May 6, the opening film will be a 7 p.m. screening of Beautiful Minds, directed by Bernard Campan and Alexandre Jollien.

The festival will close on Sunday, May 15 with a 7 p.m. screening of Hit the Road, directed by Panah Panahi.

This is the first year that the RIFF screenings will be at The Gray Duck Theatre and Coffeehouse, which is located at 619 6th Ave. NW in Rochester, Minnesota.

A full list of the film schedules and events can be found here.

Tickets will be available at The Gray Duck box office or website soon.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One dead in Mower County crash
Norma's home after tornado
94-year-old Taopi woman survives tornado; childhood home destroyed
Taopi damage
PHOTO GALLERY: Taopi devastated by overnight storms
Long time football coaches reflect on legendary sportscaster Pat Lund's influence on young...
WATCH: “Remembering Pat”
A new expected to make its way to President Joe Biden's desk may change rules regarding 401(k)...
How Congress plans to buoy your retirement savings

Latest News

Taopi damage
RECAP: Taopi damage brings out resiliency in the town
wolf
Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo mourning loss of wolf
flood run
DPS stresses road safety ahead of Spring Flood Run
Spring Flood Run
DPS stresses road safety ahead of Spring Flood Run