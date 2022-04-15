RECAP: Taopi damage brings out resiliency in the town

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An EF-2 tornado ripped through Taopi, a small town of a little more than 60 people, Tuesday night causing severe damage.

KTTC spoke with one man who was asleep when the storm hit:

Governor Walz also toured the damage where KTTC talked with him exclusively.

Governor Walz visits Taopi

Another family impacted was a woman who lived in her childhood home for 72 years. The home was destroyed.

If you’d like to donate to the Taopi Relief Fund, checks can be sent to United Farmers State Bank in Adams. That address is P.O. Box 354 Adams, MN 55909.

