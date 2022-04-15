Power restored & cleanup continues in Taopi

TAOPI, Minn. (KTTC) – Power is restored and cleanup continues in the small town of Taopi. An EF2 tornado ripped through the town Tuesday night damaging nearly every home, building and tree.

Thursday, Governor Walz visited Taopi. It’s a visit community members didn’t expect, being such a small town.

“Governor Walz always of course has a positive hopeful spirit, for us and our citizens, for the state, we’re really happy to be hard of all that,” Taopi Mayor Mary Huntley said.

Emergency crews have been working day in and day out to bring the community along its road to recovery. The crew is hoping to wrap up debris removal by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

“Those mountains of wood or the trees piled up that looks like progress to us,” Those mountains of wood or the trees piled up that looks like progress to us. It’s out of our yards. It’s down at that end, and someone’s taking care of it for us. We think we’re making tremendous process. The government has a well-oiled machine, and it keeps chugging along and we’re going with it and we’re doing really well,” Huntley said.

The damages to the town’s infrastructure including roads and utilities total up to more than $82,000 according the county’s early damage assessment.

Next step is getting the land ready to rebuild some of the buildings that were lost, including the township hall and the new city hall.

“We want to make sure that it’s safe for everybody to come in, the contractors to come in and that we’re getting the resources that we need to Taopi,” Mower county emergency manager Amy Lammey said.

But one of the most surprising parts for community members of Taopi, is the kindness from strangers who want to lend a helping hand.

“I have a guy come in who comes in to hand me a $100 dollar bill that will go straight to the bank and I said what’s your name? I’m just a guy, and he had tears in his eyes and he walked away. I mean, it’s phenomenal,” Huntley said.

Friday morning, Huntley hosted two good Friday services at her home lead by a local pastor, and says she plans to do the same for Easter Sunday.

If you’d like to donate to the Taopi Relief Fund, you can mail or drop off checks at United Farmers State Bank in Adams. That address is P.O. Box 354 Adams, MN 55909. You can also donate to the funds Venmo account @Taopimn

