Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo mourning loss of wolf

Oxbow & Zollman Zoo wolf passes away
Oxbow & Zollman Zoo wolf passes away(Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo Facebook Page)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – Staff at Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo in Byron are mourning the death of their 13-year-old male wolf this week.

According a Facebook post, the growing mass was discovered behind the wolf’s eye and it was protruding into his brain. He was humanely euthanized this week.

The zoo thanked the staff at Northern Valley Vet Animal Clinic for their efforts with treating the animal. The zoo’s female wolf is the only one there now.

