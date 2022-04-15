One dead in Mower County crash
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – One person is dead, another has been taken to the hospital after a Mower County crash.
A Chevy Silverado was heading south on Highway 56 and a Ford Ranger was heading north on Highway 56. The Ford and the Chevrolet collided just south of the intersection of Highway 56 and 320th Street near Waltham.
The 61-year-old driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 68-year-old driver of the Chevy was taken to a Rochester hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
