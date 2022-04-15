Advertisement

One dead in Mower County crash

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle.(MGN)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – One person is dead, another has been taken to the hospital after a Mower County crash.

A Chevy Silverado was heading south on Highway 56 and a Ford Ranger was heading north on Highway 56. The Ford and the Chevrolet collided just south of the intersection of Highway 56 and 320th Street near Waltham.

Deadly crash in Minnesota
Deadly crash in Minnesota(KTTC)

The 61-year-old driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 68-year-old driver of the Chevy was taken to a Rochester hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

