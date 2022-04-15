Advertisement

Man dies in reported accident at Waseca Municipal Airport

FILE - A man died at the Waseca Municipal Airport Thursday morning in what authorities are...
FILE - A man died at the Waseca Municipal Airport Thursday morning in what authorities are referring to as an accident.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — A man died at the Waseca Municipal Airport Thursday morning in what authorities are referring to as an accident.

Waseca police officers say the incident occurred around 8:20 a.m.

Emergency responders found a man with serious injuries at the scene. The patient was taken to a regional medical center, where he later died.

Police say the incident did not involve an aircraft and there is no threat to public safety at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

The name of the victim will not be released until his family has been notified.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One dead in Mower County crash
Norma's home after tornado
94-year-old Taopi woman survives tornado; childhood home destroyed
Taopi damage
PHOTO GALLERY: Taopi devastated by overnight storms
A new expected to make its way to President Joe Biden's desk may change rules regarding 401(k)...
How Congress plans to buoy your retirement savings
Long time football coaches reflect on legendary sportscaster Pat Lund's influence on young...
WATCH: “Remembering Pat”

Latest News

Oxbow & Zollman Zoo wolf passes away
Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo mourning loss of wolf
Google will invest more than $50 million into Iowa this year to help create more jobs.
Google to invest more than $50 million in Iowa
Rochester Public Library borrow a bike program
Rochester Public Library’s “Borrow a Bike” program returns
WALZ IN TAOPI
Gov. Walz visits Taopi; volunteers continue tornado damage cleanup
Taopi damage
RECAP: Taopi damage brings out resiliency in the town