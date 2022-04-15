Local toy store donates Easter baskets for tornado victims

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – ABC & Toy Zone in Rochester is putting together Easter baskets for the kids of Taopi. An EF2 tornado tore through the town, damaging nearly every home in the town.

It started when a teacher in Byron reached out to the toy store about doing something for the kids this Easter.

The store put out a call for donations to help make the baskets. In just a few days, the store raised more than $2,500 for toys, candy and supplies for the baskets.

The store owner Steve Norhu says it was important for his organization to support a community that has supported them for so long.

“When tragic things happen, it’s usually out of our control, and when it’s out of our control, somebody needs to step up. We decided as a team, as a business, that we’ve been here for so long and people have supported us for so many years that we wanted to give back,” Norhus said.

The Easter baskets were packaged and sent out Friday, just in time for Easter Sunday.

The store is still getting donations, and any of the money not put toward the baskets will be donated to the Taopi Relief Fund.

