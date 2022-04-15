Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that Democratic Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer qualifies for the primary ballot, rejecting a lower court decision and allowing her to continue her campaign for the nomination.
The court’s decision Friday leaves Finkenauer as the likely frontrunner in a race with two lesser-known candidates ahead of Iowa’s June 7 primary.
The winner will face Republican Sen. Charles Grassley, who is seeking an eighth term in the Senate.
The court rejected a lower court ruling that found that Finkenauer failed to meet a state law that requires candidates to submit at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties to qualify for the ballot.
