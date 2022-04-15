Advertisement

Google to invest more than $50 million in Iowa

Google will invest more than $50 million into Iowa this year to help create more jobs.
Google will invest more than $50 million into Iowa this year to help create more jobs.
By KCCI
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCCI) - Google will invest more than $50 million into Iowa this year to help create more jobs.

Google said it plans to invest about $9.5 billion in offices and data centers to create at least $12,000 new jobs across the country.

Google has been in Iowa since 2009 when it built a data center in Council Bluffs.

To date, the center created jobs for more than 900 people.

“Google’s new $50 million investment announced today underscores their commitment to our Council Bluffs community,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said. “Building upon the $5 billion already invested in the Council Bluffs data center facilities, this new investment will continue to provide a ripple of economic impact throughout the state.”

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One dead in Mower County crash
Norma's home after tornado
94-year-old Taopi woman survives tornado; childhood home destroyed
Taopi damage
PHOTO GALLERY: Taopi devastated by overnight storms
A new expected to make its way to President Joe Biden's desk may change rules regarding 401(k)...
How Congress plans to buoy your retirement savings
Long time football coaches reflect on legendary sportscaster Pat Lund's influence on young...
WATCH: “Remembering Pat”

Latest News

Oxbow & Zollman Zoo wolf passes away
Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo mourning loss of wolf
Rochester Public Library borrow a bike program
Rochester Public Library’s “Borrow a Bike” program returns
WALZ IN TAOPI
Gov. Walz visits Taopi; volunteers continue tornado damage cleanup
Taopi damage
RECAP: Taopi damage brings out resiliency in the town