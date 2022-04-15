Google to invest more than $50 million in Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCCI) - Google will invest more than $50 million into Iowa this year to help create more jobs.

Google said it plans to invest about $9.5 billion in offices and data centers to create at least $12,000 new jobs across the country.

Google has been in Iowa since 2009 when it built a data center in Council Bluffs.

To date, the center created jobs for more than 900 people.

“Google’s new $50 million investment announced today underscores their commitment to our Council Bluffs community,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said. “Building upon the $5 billion already invested in the Council Bluffs data center facilities, this new investment will continue to provide a ripple of economic impact throughout the state.”

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.