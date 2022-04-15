Advertisement

Freeborn County Sheriff to retire after 29 years

Kurt Freitag
Kurt Freitag(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – After 29 years of service, the Freeborn County Sheriff has decided to retire from law enforcement.

In an announcement Friday, Sheriff Kurt Freitag said it is the right time for him to retire as sheriff.

Freitag started his career October 3, 1993 as Glenville’s police officer, and on July 3, 1995 he started his employment with the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.

Freitag took the office of sheriff in January 2015.

“I knew the position would be challenging and exciting, but I didn’t know just how rewarding these two terms would be. We have accomplished so many things over nearly eight years, and I couldn’t have done it without the excellent staff who’ve been right there with me on so many of our endeavors. I have met many good people over the years and I hope those friendships carry over into retired life.”

Kurt Freitag

His last day of work will be December 31, 2022.

