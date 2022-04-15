Advertisement

DPS stresses road safety ahead of Spring Flood Run

Spring Flood Run
Spring Flood Run(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking everyone to be careful on the roads this weekend, as motorcyclists will be out in numbers for the 57th annual Spring Flood Run.

Thousands of bikers are expected to take part in the ride on Saturday, April 16, traveling between the Twin Cities and Winona.

The event marks the beginning of motorcycle season in Minnesota.

“This weekend, no matter the temperature, we will see hundreds of motorcycles on the road,” Sgt. Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol said. “We typically see more crashes coming into the warmer months.”

Riders should be on the lookout for loose sand and gravel, snow runoff, and uneven pavement. Officials also urge bikers to wear helmets and other protective gear while out riding.

Drivers should watch out for motorcycles and look twice before entering a road or changing lanes.

Christianson added, “So far this year, we haven’t had any fatal crashes on motorcycles, but after this weekend when the temperature warms up, we will see an increase in injury crashes and fatal crashes.”

According to the DPS, there are close to 400,000 licensed motorcyclists in the state.

For more information about the Flood Run, click here.

