Cool and snowy conditions for Easter Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wintry-like conditions continue into the holiday weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be well below average in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Unfortunately, we won’t have the 50s and 60s like we did the previous weekend.

Weekend Forecast (KTTC)

Highs Saturday will be in the lower 40s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay strong out of the northwest around 15-25 mph. Overnight lows Saturday will drop in the lower 20s with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will build through the day on Sunday. Our next weather-maker will move into the region Sunday afternoon and evening. With temperatures warming above freezing, a rain/snow mix will be likely through the afternoon and evening on Easter. Snowfall accumulations are expected to be minor. Winds will still be breezy out of the south around 10-15 mph.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Light snow will continue overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Highs Monday will be in the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will slowly clear overnight dropping overnight lows again into the middle 20s. Warmer temperatures finally arrive by Wednesday with highs jumping into the lower 50s. Another weather-maker will slide into the upper Midwest Wednesday bringing a chance of rain to the region. Temperatures continue to warm through the rest of the week with highs reaching the middle 50s and then 60s by Friday.

