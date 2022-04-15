Advertisement

Cool and snowy conditions for Easter Sunday

A wintry mix will be possible Sunday afternoon
By Nick Jansen
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wintry-like conditions continue into the holiday weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be well below average in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Unfortunately, we won’t have the 50s and 60s like we did the previous weekend.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(KTTC)

Highs Saturday will be in the lower 40s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay strong out of the northwest around 15-25 mph. Overnight lows Saturday will drop in the lower 20s with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will build through the day on Sunday. Our next weather-maker will move into the region Sunday afternoon and evening. With temperatures warming above freezing, a rain/snow mix will be likely through the afternoon and evening on Easter. Snowfall accumulations are expected to be minor. Winds will still be breezy out of the south around 10-15 mph.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Light snow will continue overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Highs Monday will be in the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will slowly clear overnight dropping overnight lows again into the middle 20s. Warmer temperatures finally arrive by Wednesday with highs jumping into the lower 50s. Another weather-maker will slide into the upper Midwest Wednesday bringing a chance of rain to the region. Temperatures continue to warm through the rest of the week with highs reaching the middle 50s and then 60s by Friday.

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One dead in Mower County crash
Norma's home after tornado
94-year-old Taopi woman survives tornado; childhood home destroyed
Long time football coaches reflect on legendary sportscaster Pat Lund's influence on young...
WATCH: “Remembering Pat”
Walz in Roch
Governor Walz unveils plans for surplus money in Rochester
Taopi damage
PHOTO GALLERY: Taopi devastated by overnight storms

Latest News

The full weather forecast from the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
A blustery and cold Friday; still chilly with sunshine and shower chances for Easter weekend
The full weather forecast from the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Ted's Friday Morning Weather
KTTC WX at 5p - Windy conditions continue
KTTC WX at 5p - Windy conditions continue
KTTC WX at 5p - Windy conditions continue
Windy and cold conditions continue through the weekend