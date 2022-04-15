A blustery and cold Friday; still chilly with sunshine and shower chances for Easter weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cold air continues to blow into the area today on the backside of the large storm system that has been hovering in our region for the past few days, making for a blustery and raw Friday. We’ll have clouds and a few flurries to start the day with increasing sunshine in store for the midday and afternoon hours. West winds will occasionally reach 30 miles per hour this morning and those gusts will only be around 20 to 25 miles per hour in the afternoon. It’ll be a blustery day, but not nearly as windy as Thursday’s 50 to 60-mile-per-hour gusts! High temperatures today will be in the upper 30s with wind chill values moving up from the teens to the 20s.

We'll have increasing sunshine today with gusty winds and wind chill values will be in the teens and 20s. (KTTC)

Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s this afternoon. Lows tonight will be in the 20s. (KTTC)

Wind chill values will warm from the teens to the 20s today. (KTTC)

Temperatures tonight will fall into the low 20s with less of a northwest breeze as high pressure nudges its way into the region from the northwest.

We’ll enjoy much more sunshine during the day on Saturday with high temperatures in the low 40s and a brisk northwest breeze. Winds will reach 20 miles per hour at times, but it won’t be nearly as gusty as the past few days have been.

We'll have high temperatures around 40 degrees for the weekend with cold winds Friday and light snow and rain showers late Easter Sunday. (KTTC)

A storm system will graze the area to the north on Sunday and clouds will thicken first thing in the morning as a result. There will be a chance of light rain and snow showers in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 40s with a much lighter southerly breeze.

After some brief, light rain and snow showers early Monday, we’ll have breaks of sunshine during the afternoon. High temperatures will again only be around 40 degrees.

Expect snow and rain showers late Sunday and for part of Monday. We'll have more widespread, scattered showers toward the middle of next week. (KTTC)

Warmer air will begin to move in for Tuesday ahead of a storm system that will be approaching from the west. We’ll have a few afternoon rain showers with high temperatures in the mid and upper 40s. A few showers will hang around into Wednesday with breaks of sunshine later in the day and high temperatures will be in the low 50s.

The end of next week will feature increasing sunshine with a warming trend. Expect high temperatures Thursday with readings in the low 50s with upper 50s expected next Friday. Temperatures will possibly make it into the mid and upper 60s for the following weekend although there will be a chance of rain, especially on Sunday.

Temps will warm from March-like levels this weekend to the 40s and 50s next week. (KTTC)

