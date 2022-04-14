Work Zone Awareness Week urges drivers to be alert, aware in work zones
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week is Work Zone Awareness Week and the Minnesota Department of Transportation wants drivers to be aware of workers and work zones.
MnDOT says that drivers should slow down as they approach work zones while also maintaining the speed limit to keep traffic moving smoothly.
Drivers should watch for flaggers giving instructions in work zones, and be aware during the day and at night, as construction can continue even after the sun goes down.
Work Zone Awareness Week is observed by the entire United States and marks the start of road construction season.
“All of our construction and maintenance staff have had experiences where they’ve entered the work zone in a vehicle driving through cones, through barriers, barricades, having problems. Every year we have accidents or incidents happen where people get hurt, sometimes killed,” said Scott Morgan, assistant maintenance engineer for MnDOT District 7.
MnDOT says that this year will be a particularly busy year for construction projects and wants drivers to be vigilant.
